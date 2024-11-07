Plans have been unveiled to transform former carpet ship in Havant into a new gym.

Pure Gym has applied to Havant Borough Council for planning permission to convert the former Carpetright shop in Havant town centre’s retail park to a gym. The 654-square metre shop at 6 Park Way will be a 24-hour gym on the ground floor level with air-conditioning.

The former Carpetright store could be transformed into a new gym | Google Streetview

Pure Gym proposes to upgrade the current building. It proposes installing a 430-square metre mezzanine floor to provide gym facilities, and other facilities such as changing areas. In addition, the 24/7 gym entrance will have Horton bi-fold automatic doors with black PPC frame. The existing glazed frame will be sprayed black to match.

The application form said that three full-time and 10 part-time jobs would be created at the gym which was left empty earlier this year after Carpetright collapsed into administration.

Central Retail Park is off the A27 near Havant Station and is surrounded by shops and houses. Other occupiers at the retail park include Aldi, B&M and Wickes, the council documents said.

Pure Gym’s noise impact assessment report said: “24-hour opening is necessary for the gym and that of other affordable health and fitness providers. It means members fit gym visits around their working patterns and lifestyles.”

The report carried out by Clarke Saunders Acoustics said the rear door roller shutter door of the building needs to be boarded up to reduce noise and vibrations to residents. Plans indicate the roller shutter will be removed and infilled to match existing cladding panels and brickwork.

The cover letter said: “The number of arrivals and departures to the gym at night will be low with access to the areas for car parking. These parking areas are screened from the residential houses by the existing buildings at the retail park.”

CCTV and security systems will be installed at the gym which are monitored at all times of the day, said the report. The nearest existing, 24-hour Pure Gym facilities are in Waterlooville and at Portsmouth Retail Park.

The council will decide on the application reference APP/24/00776 by December 23.