Roger Walker of Experience Hampshire

Roger Walker and David Collinson are passionate about tourism and technology and saw a gap for an online portal that would put the activity and experience providers dotted around the county into the hands of their potential customers.

They have created and launched Experience Hampshire, setting up a website, working with Winchester-based web development agency Summit Digital.

David Collinson of Hampshire Experience

Together they have created a seamless booking experience for customers and a simple uploading process for the businesses who will be offering their experiences.

Roger said: ‘There are so many fantastic and original things to do in Hampshire but it can be time-consuming to find them and book them. We wanted to make this whole process seamless and easy for both people looking for interesting things to do and experience providers. We want to showcase activities that are different from the standard ‘Red Letter Day’ vouchers that were once so popular. We’re looking for artisans, creatives and the adventurous to help us offer a range of activities to suit anyone including couples, friends, families and grandparents.’

Experience Hampshire will launch later this year. Currently their team are working with local activity providers to register them on the portal.

David said: ‘Whether you run gin-making classes, alpaca walking, jewellery making, wood carving, tree climbing experiences or cookery courses, we want to hear from you. We want to provide activities for adventurers, explorers, creatives and the curious.

‘Once onboard with Experience Hampshire our team will provide ongoing support for those offering experiences through the website and are ready to help make their activities shine to potential customers.

‘We want providers of experiences to be able to focus on doing what they love; running their activities and workshops. Our aim is to help our partners cut out some of the admin, reservation and marketing tasks so they can focus on what they’re passionate about.’