Ex-pupil partners up with Portsmouth school to deliver the latest classroom tech

An ex-pupil at a leading Portsmouth school has headed back to his roots to deliver and assist with its classroom and back-office tech.

Rob Hepworth of Tektraders has partnered with The Portsmouth Grammar School to supply its full portfolio of computers, interactive screens, printers, consumables and networking equipment.

As part of the partnership, Tektraders has already supplied alternative equipment which will provide the school with a richer technology offering for its pupils.

Rob said he was looking forward to working with the school to improve and expand its range of equipment.

Rob's first days at the Portsmouth Grammar School

He added: “I’ll always remember my time at The Portsmouth Grammar School. I was very fortunate to be awarded a bursary, so I am passionate about sharing my skills and assisting the school by whatever means I can - it’s my way of saying ‘thank you’!”

“I see so many schools getting ripped off and overcharged by being sold equipment that isn’t right for them. They then have to make purchases again and again. I’m really dedicated to making sure schools get the most out of their IT budgets.

“This is a very exciting new partnership for us at Tektraders. We’ve already got to know the school’s IT team well and I can’t wait to deliver IT equipment that I know will make an impact on lessons and their day to day running of the school.”

Bursar John Read said: “I am delighted to be working with Rob to enhance the school’s technology. Every classroom up and down the country is now fitted with IT equipment - it’s an integral part of learning and preparing pupils for the world beyond school, and it’s got to be to a high standard.

“I’m confident Rob will assist our team to find the equipment that streamlines lessons and gives pupils access to the very best education through being able to use the right technology and at a competitive price.”

Based in the heart of Portsmouth, Tektraders is an independent IT company which supplies tech to offices, schools and businesses.