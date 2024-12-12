Excited shoppers queues outside new Poundstretcher shop in the Cascades

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 12th Dec 2024, 17:03 BST
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 13:11 BST

Excited shoppers queues outside the new Poundstretcher shop which opened today in the Cascades - including Father Christmas!

Poundstretcher opened in the old Dorothy Perkins unit this morning (Thursday, December 12) with the first 100 customers receiving goodie bags. Father Christmas was among those at the Cascades Shopping Centre for the opening, as well as the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Jason Fazackarley.

The new store will sell a range of branded and non-branded products from DIY to household cleaning and health and beauty. It will also be the home to the Pet Hut, an animal loving section of the store will give pet owners the chance to choose from hundreds of products for their furry friends at discounted prices.

Poundstretcher has shops across the UK including an existing store in Cosham High Street, with its previous shops in North End and at the Victory Retail Park closing over the years.

There was disappointment in Gosport when a Poundstretcher closed down in October, but news of the opening in Portsmouth will delight shoppers, especially as the Cascades unit it is taking over has been vacant since 2021.

Queues of people as Poundstretcher officially opened up in Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth on Thursday, December 12, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (121224-7625)

1. Poundstretcher opens

Queues of people as Poundstretcher officially opened up in Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth on Thursday, December 12, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (121224-7625) | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Pictured is: (l-r) Andy Newton, property director for Poundstretcher, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Jason Fazackarley, Father Christmas, Satheesh Kumar, store manager and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth Helen Mitchell. Picture: Sarah Standing (121224-7643)

2. Poundstretcher opens

Pictured is: (l-r) Andy Newton, property director for Poundstretcher, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Jason Fazackarley, Father Christmas, Satheesh Kumar, store manager and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth Helen Mitchell. Picture: Sarah Standing (121224-7643) | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Father Christmas with (left) Jason Peter and Zack Boyd. Picture: Sarah Standing (121224-7656)

3. Poundstretcher opens

Pictured is: Father Christmas with (left) Jason Peter and Zack Boyd. Picture: Sarah Standing (121224-7656) | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Pictured is: (l-r) Jasmine Stanley, Cherish Marsh and Ruby Clasby (2) with Father Christmas. Picture: Sarah Standing (121224-7661)

4. Poundstretcher opens

Pictured is: (l-r) Jasmine Stanley, Cherish Marsh and Ruby Clasby (2) with Father Christmas. Picture: Sarah Standing (121224-7661) | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice