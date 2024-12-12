Poundstretcher opened in the old Dorothy Perkins unit this morning (Thursday, December 12) with the first 100 customers receiving goodie bags. Father Christmas was among those at the Cascades Shopping Centre for the opening, as well as the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Jason Fazackarley.

The new store will sell a range of branded and non-branded products from DIY to household cleaning and health and beauty. It will also be the home to the Pet Hut, an animal loving section of the store will give pet owners the chance to choose from hundreds of products for their furry friends at discounted prices.

Poundstretcher has shops across the UK including an existing store in Cosham High Street, with its previous shops in North End and at the Victory Retail Park closing over the years.

