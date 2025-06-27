Excitement as Whiteley Shopping Centre announces Hotel Chocolat will be opening soon
Hotel Chocolat will be opening in the popular Hampshire shopping centre with the date to be announced soon. The luxury chocolate brand has been running for over 20 years and will be a welcome addition to the area with the nearest stores currently in Chichester and Southampton.
The store will also feature a Velevetiser Cafe allowing shoppers to enjoy a hot chocolate while they browse the stores.
The news was announced on Whiteley’s Facebook page. The post said: “Hotel Chocolat is coming to Whiteley! And yes… it will have a Velvetiser Café! Think rich hot chocolates, indulgent treats, and serious cosy vibes .Opening date coming soon — watch this space!”
More details are expected to be announced soon.
