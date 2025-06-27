This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A new shop and café with “serious ocsy vibes” has been revealed to be opening in Whiteley Shopping Centre.

Hotel Chocolat will be opening in the popular Hampshire shopping centre with the date to be announced soon. The luxury chocolate brand has been running for over 20 years and will be a welcome addition to the area with the nearest stores currently in Chichester and Southampton.

Hotel Chocolat is opening in Whiteley with an in-store Velvetiser Cafe | u

The store will also feature a Velevetiser Cafe allowing shoppers to enjoy a hot chocolate while they browse the stores.

The news was announced on Whiteley’s Facebook page. The post said: “Hotel Chocolat is coming to Whiteley! And yes… it will have a Velvetiser Café! Think rich hot chocolates, indulgent treats, and serious cosy vibes .Opening date coming soon — watch this space!”

More details are expected to be announced soon.