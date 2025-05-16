Dubai chocolate has become a global sensation over the past year, so much so it contributed to a global pistachio shortage.

What started as a creation by FIX Dessert Chocolatier in Dubai, spread worldwide as viral TikTok videos saw millions of people salivate over the tasty treat. Even I have not been able to avoid the craze despite not being on TikTok (no-one wants to see me dance), with stories and videos filling various social media feeds.

For those that the craze has passed by, Dubai chocolate is pistachio cream with knafeh pastry flakes mixed into it and encased in chocolate. From the original creation, a number of eateries, as well a huge chocolatier companies, have made their own versions as its popularity continued to grow.

Despite hearing lots about it, I have never tried it, so I decided to see what the fuss was all about. Bakerellys, a newly opened bakery and café in Lee-on-the-Solent, offer a handmade version of the treat so I headed down to give it a taste.

As is the case with most trends that come from Dubai, which showcases indulgence and decadence, it is not cheap. A medium bar, which I tried, will set you back £17.95, but there are smaller individual offerings which cost £4.94.

I tried the Dubai Chocolate from Bakerellys in Lee-on-the-Solent | Joe Williams

The first impressions when picking up the chocolate was that it was a piece of art by owner Ellie Ostler and her baking team Sarah and Ruby Childs. The chocolate has been made to look like a gold bar and I felt bad having to cut into and destroy it, needs must though in the name of journalism.

I was expecting it to be rich, indulgent and very sweet, and while it was partly those things it provided a nice balanced flavour. The sweetness comes mainly from the chocolate, and then you get the crunch and texture from the pastry before the pistachio comes through near the end with its nutty notes.

The pistachio cream and knafeh pastry filling provides a satisfying crunch. | Joe Williams

Dubai chocolate also has a very satisfying snap and crunch when you cut or bite into it. The crunch when chewing does also mean you can’t have a cheeky subtle bite without people near you knowing.

You can see why it has gained such momentum on social media with it standing out visually and acoustically. Most importantly though, it has the taste to back it up. It has all of the indulgence you would expect but it is not overbearing or too rich.

The Bakerellys’ version is delicious and I recommend giving it a try. Next time I'll go for the smaller one as little treat, although if you are buying for a group, they do a mammoth 400g one which costs £24.95. The Dubai chocolate goes quick so visit early to avoid disappointment. Orders can also be made via their Facebook page or at https://bakerellys.co.uk/.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see the full review.