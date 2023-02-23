Koozai owner and director Sophie Roberts.

Managing director Sophie Roberts, of Lee-on-the-Solent, started Koozai in 2006 and celebrated the milestone at the Fareham Innovation Centre with her employees and business partners and also marked reaching 600 long-term clients.

Sophie said: ‘It’s been an amazing day and I’m so proud of how far we’ve come over the last 17 years. Investing in the right people, nurturing digital marketing expertise, and looking after our clients has always been key for us, but we know that it’s the combined hard work of all ‘Koozians’, both past and present, that has helped us to stand the test of time.

‘Our longevity is something of a rarity in the digital marketing world. Enabling our clients to grow, winning awards, and growing the business have all been brilliant moments for us. However, just as important to us is the fact that people choose to continue working with us, with our client and staff retention levels remaining high.’

Last year, Sophie set up a support network for marketers called Hampshire Digital which aims to help struggling businesses across the country.

