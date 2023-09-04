Fareham McDonalds worker reunites cat with owner after he went missing in May
Harry the black cat went missing from his home in Gosport in May and during his time away he decided to take a trip to McDonalds in Fareham, only three miles away from his home.
Luckily cat-loving McDonald’s employee Rich Allen, 32, noticed the forlorn moggie searching for food and called Cats Protection’s Gosport Branch for advice.
Eight-year-old Harry was initially wary from his unexpected time on the streets and only appeared after dark – but Rich and a group of fellow team-members followed the guidance to set a feeding pattern which would enable the charity’s volunteers to get closer to the cat.
During the three months it took to gain Harry’s trust, the charity placed adverts online using the few details available to try and locate an owner.
Kate Stapleford, branch coordinator, said: “We had no response to our adverts and although we were keen to scan Harry for a microchip and fit him with a paper collar we knew it was going to take some time because Harry was so timid.
“In fact, it became a labour of love for Rich and his colleagues Jess and Shaun who were part of a group of concerned staff at the restaurant where Harry became affectionately known as ‘Rich’s cat’. Every evening and night shift there was someone looking out for the elusive puss.”
It was not until Harry had gained confidence and could be approached that a microchip was found and Rich contacted the charity again.
Kate visited McDonald’s where she was able to scan Harry for his microchip and find out his name, age and previous address in Croydon.
Since Harry’s details were not up-to-date it required a number of phone calls to track down owner Amy Penfold, 47, who now lives in Gosport and was shocked that her beloved cat was safe.
She immediately rushed to the restaurant to collect him but had to return the following night as Harry became spooked and would only trust Rich to manoeuvre him into a carrier provided by the charity.
Kate added: “Initially nobody could get close to Harry and he would only appear in a really tricky location between the restaurant drive-thru lane, on the edge of a busy car park, with roads all around. Slowly Rich and his colleagues earned Harry’s trust, so much so that when he saw Rich outside he would make a beeline for him and settle on his lap purring contentedly. What an amazing turn around.”
Amy said: “A neighbour mistakenly told me Harry had been run over so I never expected to see him again. Harry is now enjoying life back at home, has been purring non-stop and seems pleased to be back with his cat brothers and sisters.
"I really can't thank Harry's new ‘Uncle Rich’, Jess and Shaun enough for everything they did to make him safe and Kate for doing her super detective work with his chip. I’ll certainly be keeping his details up to date from now on.”