Luckily cat-loving McDonald’s employee Rich Allen, 32, noticed the forlorn moggie searching for food and called Cats Protection’s Gosport Branch for advice.

Eight-year-old Harry was initially wary from his unexpected time on the streets and only appeared after dark – but Rich and a group of fellow team-members followed the guidance to set a feeding pattern which would enable the charity’s volunteers to get closer to the cat.

Pictured: Harry, Amy, Rich and Jess as well as Harry with Rich at the restaurant

Kate Stapleford, branch coordinator, said: “We had no response to our adverts and although we were keen to scan Harry for a microchip and fit him with a paper collar we knew it was going to take some time because Harry was so timid.

“In fact, it became a labour of love for Rich and his colleagues Jess and Shaun who were part of a group of concerned staff at the restaurant where Harry became affectionately known as ‘Rich’s cat’. Every evening and night shift there was someone looking out for the elusive puss.”

It was not until Harry had gained confidence and could be approached that a microchip was found and Rich contacted the charity again.

Kate visited McDonald’s where she was able to scan Harry for his microchip and find out his name, age and previous address in Croydon.

Since Harry’s details were not up-to-date it required a number of phone calls to track down owner Amy Penfold, 47, who now lives in Gosport and was shocked that her beloved cat was safe.

Kate added: “Initially nobody could get close to Harry and he would only appear in a really tricky location between the restaurant drive-thru lane, on the edge of a busy car park, with roads all around. Slowly Rich and his colleagues earned Harry’s trust, so much so that when he saw Rich outside he would make a beeline for him and settle on his lap purring contentedly. What an amazing turn around.”

Amy said: “A neighbour mistakenly told me Harry had been run over so I never expected to see him again. Harry is now enjoying life back at home, has been purring non-stop and seems pleased to be back with his cat brothers and sisters.