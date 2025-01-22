Farlington Post Office to close temporarily for refurbishment - when?
The Farlington Post Office, in Havant Road, will be closing its doors to customers for approximately four weeks for a refit.
The branch will be closed from Friday, January 31 at 4:30pm and it is anticipated that it will reopen on Friday, February 28.
Daniel Rooney, Post Office partner account manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.
“The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it is necessary for the service to close temporarily.”
If you need to access a Post Office, there are branches in Cosham and Bedhampton that will be open.
