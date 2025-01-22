Farlington Post Office to close temporarily for refurbishment - when?

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 15:07 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 16:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Post Office will be temporarily closed while it undergoes a refurbishment.

The Farlington Post Office, in Havant Road, will be closing its doors to customers for approximately four weeks for a refit.

The branch will be closed from Friday, January 31 at 4:30pm and it is anticipated that it will reopen on Friday, February 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daniel Rooney, Post Office partner account manager, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

“The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it is necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

If you need to access a Post Office, there are branches in Cosham and Bedhampton that will be open.

For more information about the Post Office, click here.

Related topics:Post OfficeHampshirePortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice