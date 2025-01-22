Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An all day venue which will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as host live entertainment has confirmed it will be opening next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Exchange is set to open in February 2025. | Joe Williams

However, the company confirmed on Facebook that they have been approved for trade by Havant Borough Council who provided the business with a £50,000 vacant shop grant to help renovate the building back in March last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a series of question and answer posts on its Facebook page, The Exchange said: “It's been a while since we took on the premises and became grateful recipients of a UK Vacant Shop Scheme Grant via Havant Borough Council. We're creating a venue for everyone, and we hope to become a key member of the community's new and established businesses”

The business is run by the same group that operates Kassia, Pasha, The Pacific in Drayton, and Chandlers in Clanfield. The Exchange was described as one of its biggest projects with the grant from the council proving essential.

The post said: “Our group of restaurants is a collection of small businesses run by local investors and partners. This project was our biggest yet, and we couldn't have afforded to repair, improve and retain the building without the contribution of the grant.”

With the venue set to open in the coming weeks, customers can expect a wide range of food and drink including breakfast, pastries, cakes, lunch, dinner, pizza, smoothies, champagne, cocktails, gin, milkshakes, as well a gluten and vegan options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its standard opening hours will be 8am till 11pm with later hours on Friday and Saturday. While dogs will also be welcome before 6pm.