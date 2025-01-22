Much anticipated venue The Exchange set to open in Waterlooville next month
The Exchange, which has taken over the old NatWest building in Waterlooville, announced on social media that it will be opening in February. While an exact date has not yet been confirmed, it is positive news after a setback in their planning permission in December where an environmental health team recommended refusal due to noise and odour concerns.
However, the company confirmed on Facebook that they have been approved for trade by Havant Borough Council who provided the business with a £50,000 vacant shop grant to help renovate the building back in March last year.
On a series of question and answer posts on its Facebook page, The Exchange said: “It's been a while since we took on the premises and became grateful recipients of a UK Vacant Shop Scheme Grant via Havant Borough Council. We're creating a venue for everyone, and we hope to become a key member of the community's new and established businesses”
The business is run by the same group that operates Kassia, Pasha, The Pacific in Drayton, and Chandlers in Clanfield. The Exchange was described as one of its biggest projects with the grant from the council proving essential.
The post said: “Our group of restaurants is a collection of small businesses run by local investors and partners. This project was our biggest yet, and we couldn't have afforded to repair, improve and retain the building without the contribution of the grant.”
With the venue set to open in the coming weeks, customers can expect a wide range of food and drink including breakfast, pastries, cakes, lunch, dinner, pizza, smoothies, champagne, cocktails, gin, milkshakes, as well a gluten and vegan options.
Its standard opening hours will be 8am till 11pm with later hours on Friday and Saturday. While dogs will also be welcome before 6pm.
