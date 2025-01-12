First Bus strikes continue in the Portsmouth area - full list of services running and dates of future strikes
Bus drivers and supervisors from First Bus (Solent) who are members of the Unite union are striking every weekend of this month following in a dispute over pay.
Strike dates by staff at the Hoeford bus depot have taken place this weekend (January 11 and 12) with staff at a pickline outside the depot, and will continue on January 18 and 19 and 25 and 26. First Bus has apologised to its passengers for the disruption caused at weekends - but says its weekday services are unaffected.
It follows previous industrial action which took place over the festive period.
First has made changes have been made to the timetables for services 1, 3, 5, 9 and E1/2 over the strike weekends to cope, although First Bus expects routes 2, 7, 8, 22, Hoverbus (H1) and the Portsmouth Park & Ride (PR1) service to operate as normal.
Changes are:
- Bus service number 1 (Southsea – The Hard) Buses will operate between approx. 9am and 6pm every 20-40 minutes on Saturdays but there will be no service on the Sundays.
- Bus service number 3 (Fareham – Portsmouth – Southsea) Buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 20-30 mins between approx. 6.30am and 9pm on the Saturdays. On the Sundays buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 30 mins between approx. 8.30am and 6.30pm
- Bus service number 5 (Fareham – Lee – Gosport) Buses will operate hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the Saturdays. On the Sundays buses will operate a normal timetable except the 6pm departures which will not operate
- Bus service number 9 (Fareham – Rowner – Gosport) Buses will operate hourly between approx. 7.30am and 6.30pm on the Saturdays. On the Sundays buses will operate hourly between approx. 9am and 7pm
- Bus service number E1/E2 (Fareham – Brockhurst – Gosport) Each route will operate half hourly between 7am and 8pm with a combined 15-minute frequency between Fareham and Fort Brockhurst on the Saturdays. On the Sundays each route will operate half hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm with a combined 15-minute frequency between Fareham and Fort Brockhurst
The first set of strikes last month also forced First Bus to make changes to its timetables and reduce some services.
