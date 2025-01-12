Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second batch of strike action by bus drivers across the Portsmouth area has been taking place this weekend - with more to follow later this month.

Picketline for striking bus drivers in despite over pay and reinstatement of conditions at the First Bus (Solent) depot in Fareham | Sam Stephenson

Strike dates by staff at the Hoeford bus depot have taken place this weekend (January 11 and 12) with staff at a pickline outside the depot, and will continue on January 18 and 19 and 25 and 26. First Bus has apologised to its passengers for the disruption caused at weekends - but says its weekday services are unaffected.

It follows previous industrial action which took place over the festive period.

First has made changes have been made to the timetables for services 1, 3, 5, 9 and E1/2 over the strike weekends to cope, although First Bus expects routes 2, 7, 8, 22, Hoverbus (H1) and the Portsmouth Park & Ride (PR1) service to operate as normal.

Changes are:

Bus service number 1 (Southsea – The Hard) Buses will operate between approx. 9am and 6pm every 20-40 minutes on Saturdays but there will be no service on the Sundays.

(Southsea – The Hard) Buses will operate between approx. 9am and 6pm every 20-40 minutes on Saturdays but there will be no service on the Sundays. Bus service number 3 (Fareham – Portsmouth – Southsea) Buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 20-30 mins between approx. 6.30am and 9pm on the Saturdays. On the Sundays buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 30 mins between approx. 8.30am and 6.30pm

(Fareham – Portsmouth – Southsea) Buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 20-30 mins between approx. 6.30am and 9pm on the Saturdays. On the Sundays buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 30 mins between approx. 8.30am and 6.30pm Bus service number 5 (Fareham – Lee – Gosport) Buses will operate hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the Saturdays. On the Sundays buses will operate a normal timetable except the 6pm departures which will not operate

(Fareham – Lee – Gosport) Buses will operate hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the Saturdays. On the Sundays buses will operate a normal timetable except the 6pm departures which will not operate Bus service number 9 (Fareham – Rowner – Gosport) Buses will operate hourly between approx. 7.30am and 6.30pm on the Saturdays. On the Sundays buses will operate hourly between approx. 9am and 7pm

(Fareham – Rowner – Gosport) Buses will operate hourly between approx. 7.30am and 6.30pm on the Saturdays. On the Sundays buses will operate hourly between approx. 9am and 7pm Bus service number E1/E2 (Fareham – Brockhurst – Gosport) Each route will operate half hourly between 7am and 8pm with a combined 15-minute frequency between Fareham and Fort Brockhurst on the Saturdays. On the Sundays each route will operate half hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm with a combined 15-minute frequency between Fareham and Fort Brockhurst

Stagecoach services are unaffected by the strike action.