A flagship science facility at Fort Cumberland has reopened after a year-long refit with new equipment and facilities that will enable improved study of our historic environment

A state-of-the-art Historic England facility for the study of the historic environment through time has been created at The Fort Cumberland Laboratories with the specialist work playing a vital role in telling the stories of England’s past.

Over the last 75 years, its archaeologists and heritage scientists have made a significant contribution to understanding our past. Projects have included the re-excavation of Silbury Hill, conserving artefacts from the 18th century Dutch warship the Rooswijk and the analysis of human remains at Birdoswald Roman Fort Cemetery at Hadrian’s Wall.

Pictured: Archaeological conservator, Angela Middleton studying sabres from the shipwreck, Rooswijk Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Housing nationally important reference collections and advanced analytical instrumentation, Fort Cumberland is managed by a team of heritage scientists who provide bespoke advice and services to the heritage sector, as well as producing globally recognised best practice guidance.

In addition to Historic England-funded building renovations which involved reconfiguring the lab spaces, new flooring, heating and cooling systems, new equipment has been purchased and additional posts created thanks to grants awarded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) as part of the Research Infrastructure for Conservation and Heritage Science (RICHeS) programme.

New equipment includes a scanning electron microscope and energy dispersive spectrometry system (SEM-EDS) for analysing historic materials to better understand how they are made, assessing their condition and how to preserve them for longer.

Pictured: Dr Fay Worley with deer antlers from over 4000 BC Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

The upgraded SEM-EDS allows imaging of very small features (e.g. nanocrystals) as well as mapping the chemical composition of a wide range of materials. Expected uses include identifying dental wear in archaeological remains; causes of bone discolouration or butchering marks; wood and fibre species; insect remains; plant remains; and historic building materials.

The system is especially powerful for looking at thin layers of objects to understand their construction and degradation, for example understanding why the painted surfaces of the Crystal Place Park Dinosaurs were deteriorating. It will also be used to analyse how coatings respond to environmental changes and help develop more sustainable materials by informing treatment strategies for a wide range of artefacts and building materials, particularly in collaboration with our partners, English Heritage Trust, to protect the National Collection for longer.

Pictured: Irene Bargagli - Science technician working on one of the new pieces of equipment at the ancient monument laboratory Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

The new system will be accessible remotely, allowing wider access and more efficient regional (and potentially international) collaboration, and forming a key part of the UK heritage science infrastructure. Remote access will also reduce the need for researchers to travel to use the equipment and contribute to Net Zero actions.

New storage and curatorial facilities will improve access to our biocultural collections, from providing industry placements for PhD students working on the From Feed the Birds to Do Not Feed the Animals project to identifying unusual plant remains, such as a burnt Roman fig from Dublin.

This national resource offers unparalleled analytical and conservation expertise in marine and terrestrial archaeology, historic sites, buildings, landscapes, and cultural artefacts.

Pictured: Ian Morrison, director of Policy and Evidence of Historic England, Irene Bargagli - Science technician and Sarah Paynter - senior material scientist next to some of the new equipment at the ancient monument laboratory Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England said: “The amazing work of our archaeologists and heritage scientists is helping to uncover the hidden stories that connect us to our distant past. This new investment in Fort Cumberland’s laboratories will enhance our research and conservation work and improve access to our expertise, equipment and collections, helping more people to enjoy and care for their heritage.”

Professor Christopher Smith, Executive Chair of the Arts and Humanities Research Council, said: “The adoption of new technology and practice is critical to ensuring that we preserve and learn from our extraordinarily rich heritage.

“That’s the ethos behind the RICHeS programme and I’m excited to see the work that will be done by the team at Fort Cumberland as a result of this funding.”