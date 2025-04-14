Florio's D'Italia to open in Palmerston Road even bigger and "better than before"
Florio’s D’Italia will be opening at 10am on Palmerston Road on Tuesday, April 15 after its Old Portsmouth store closed last week. The owners are promising the restaurant will be even “better than before” in its new Southsea home.
The new site will still be a deli and pizzeria but brother and sister team, Max and Izzy Florio, alongside their father, Alex, have taken the opportunity to improve what they have on offer.
Speaking to The News Max said the deli will now be serving a selection of sandwiches using homemade bread while the coffee has also been “upgraded”. It will also now be able to offer outside seating so diners can enjoy the sunshine while tucking into a delicious pizza.
The Old Portsmouth restaurant closed its doors for the final time on Saturday, April 12, having opened in August 2023.
Bookings can now be made at the Palmerston Road restaurant at floriosditalia.com.
