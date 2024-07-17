Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hampshire pub and hotel has announced its official opening date with the public set to get its first look inside.

Work has been ongoing at the site of the old Brookfield Hotel on Havant Road, Emsworth since it was bought by Heartwood Collection in October 2023. The transition into a Heartwood Inn called The Ropemaker is now nearly complete with an official opening date announced of Tuesday, July 23.

It will be open to guests for drinks and dining from 12pm with an invitation only opening ceremony taking place between 12pm and 2pm in a separate area of the pub. Tables are able to be reserved via The Ropemaker’s website while guest are able to book stays at the hotel from Friday, July 26.

When it was originally announced, the refurbishment was set to include a new central island bar and a dining space that will have over 200 seats. There will also be an enclosed terrace and landscaped garden which will accommodate a further 60 seats. Away from the dining area, the Heartwood Collection were working on 43 boutique bedrooms.

With less than a week till it opens, people will soon have the chance to see the changes for themselves.