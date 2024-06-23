Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Hampshire hotel and pub is nearing completion as it reveals its new name as well details about the food it will offer

The Ropemaker is set to open this summer with signs revealing the new name. | Joe Williams

The Ropemaker is opening on the site of the former Brookfield Hotel in Havant Road, Emsworth. The site was purchased by the Heartwood Collection in October 2023 as they looked to turn it into one of their Heartwood Inns.

Work has been carried out on the site ever since and huge signs of progress have been made with the new branding going up revealing the new name: The Ropemaker. Initially it was going to be called The Rope & Anchor, however the signs show there has been a change of mind with The Ropemaker now adorning the entrance and the exterior of the building.

A new Facebook page and website has also been launched which has the new menu on it. Food such as cheese soufflé and slow-cooked duck will be on offer when it opens. That date has not yet been confirmed but it is imminent with summer 2024 listed on social media.