Work has begin to transform a former Harvester restaurant into a new steakhouse.

The Harvester on Eastern Road closed last Friday (August 26), allowing work to begin to breathe new life into the prime site and transform it into a new Miller and Carter - with both brands being part of the Mitchells & Butlers group.

Currently known as The Great Salterns, the Harvester restaurant was a popular spot for families, especially in the summer when visitors enjoy the views over Salterns Lake with the venue’s salad bar a firm favourite.

But now, the new high-end restaurant is due to reopen as a Miller & Carter on Friday, November 28 once the works to give it a whole new look have been completed.

A Miller & Carter spokesperson said: "We are delighted to confirm that the former Harvester Great Salterns is currently undergoing a significant investment and will reopen at the end of November with a stunning new look in the form of Miller & Carter Steakhouse.

"The setting is perfect to bring the Miller & Carter steakhouse experience to the people of Portsmouth, with a stunning Grade II listed former mansion that dominates the Langstone Harbour shoreline.

"This will be a beautiful and sympathetic refurbishment designed to protect and further enhance this beautiful building, whilst creating a stunning new outside area, overlooking the harbourside.

"The development will also see the creation of between 30-50 new jobs for local people, further boasting the local economy and providing Portsmouth with a stylish new eatery."

Meanwhile, planning applications for some of the transformation works and new branding are still making their way though the planning process.

