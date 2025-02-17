Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new indoor golf simulator is set to open in Portsmouth next month as the owner looks to make the sport fun and accessible to all.

Sam Tozer-Goldacre, 29, from Southsea, is opening Par Society at the Skill Centre in Limberline Spur, Hilsea on Monday, March 3. The new facility will have three simulators, two for both left and right handed players and one for right only.

Sam Tozer-Goldacre, owner of Par Society, is aiming to make golf more approachable and fun for all. | Joe Williams

For some, golf can be quite a stressful sport to get into, whether its people watching your shot on the first tee, or the etiquette and rules you have to learn. In opening the Par Society, Sam wants to make the sport more approachable and fun, whether you are a newbie or a seasoned pro.

He said: “The goal with Par Society is we are trying to make golf accessible, fun, and affordable. You can be a serious golfer and bring your own clubs, balls, and tees along, or you can be someone that has never played golf. You don’t need any balls, tees, clubs, just rock up and have a go. We want more people to have a go and enjoy it.

“You have multiple options with the simulators, you can do challengers, you can do practice, or you can play a full round of golf. At the moment there is 1,400 courses on there so you can play famous courses like Augusta and Pebble Beach.”

Rounds can be booked for a maximum of 4 people but the venue will also be open to hiring for parties and events for larger groups. Sam is also currently applying for a licence so at some point in the future customers will be able to enjoy a drink while playing their round.

The simulators installed are from ProTee which uses an overhead launch monitor to track the shot. After every shot the player gets a replay of the clubface hitting the ball along with an extensive range of data to help improve their game.

While the simulators will help those taking the sport seriously, Sam is also keen to build the social side of it. He said: “This is going to be a place for people to come and meet their friends, and I hope make friends as well. It would be great to see people go and play a round of golf at Great Salterns with a mate that they met at Par Society.

“Come and have a go and have some fun. Don’t worry if you hit bad shots because I definitely do. There is no losing balls, you don’t have to walk, so if you are a player that usually zig zags across the course it is a lot less knackering.”

Prices are £15 an hour for one person, £20 an hour for two players, £25 an hour for three players, and £30 an hour for four players. Further details can be found on parsociety.co.uk.

Watch the video embedded in this article for the full interview with Sam.