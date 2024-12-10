Free introductory market pitches are being offered in Gosport in a bid to help to boost the town centre.

Gosport Borough Council has announced the move for the traditional town centre markets which run twice weekly, Tuesday and Saturday, on Gosport High Street.

Offering everything from fresh fruit and vegetables to household goods and clothing, the markets feature many regular traders, but it is hoped the free introductory pitches will help it to grow even more.

Any small business which is not affiliated with a larger corporation or chain, has fewer than 50 employees and a turnover of less than £10m, is eligible to apply.

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, Leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: "The Gosport town centre markets are a great platform for local businesses to trial new ideas and products. Combined with the free family entertainment every Saturday during December, the High Street market is a wonderful opportunity for businesses to be seen by new customers."

It comes as Gosport High Street currently has the lowest number of empty shops than it has had in recent years, with an 86 per cent occupancy rate.

The town centre has seen several new independent shops open up in recent months - with two big high street names - Bonmarché and McDonalds - also due to open premises in the high street shortly.

Among the recent additions are:

P&Js Bargains - the South coast's largest "best before" food and drink clearance warehouse is opening a shopfront at 55 High Street. They're open to both the trade and public, and no membership is required.

RE5 Customs - a veteran-owned trainer refurb company, has just opened their first shop at 105 Stoke Road. They can clean and revive your own out shoes and give them new life.

Temperance Health - a herbalist café and shop offering healthy treats and hot drinks, as well as herbal remedies. Drop in at 25 High Street.

Craftaway - this creative haven at 79 Stoke Road offers workshops, craft supplies and a café with tea, cakes and free wifi.

Free family entertainment on Saturdays in the town centre also continues throughout December, including free go-karting, a craft bus, free face painting, character meet-and-greets and Christmas carols. Drop by between 11am and 3pm to get involved.

New businesses who are interested in trialling a market presence can apply for two free pitch spaces at upcoming markets before April 1 2025. To apply, businesses should contact Michael Jones on 07813 644350.