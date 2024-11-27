Gosport hair stylist bags title of Southern Hairdresser of the Year

A dedicated hair stylist has bagged the title of Southern Hairdresser of the Year for the third time.

For the third time, Andrew has secured the award for Southern Hairdresser of the Year title at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2024. This latest win puts Andrew into the elite hairdressing club, the Hall of Fame, having won Southern Hairdresser of the Year in 2019, 2022 and 2024. This makes Andrew only the fifth hairdresser in the award’s 40 year history to achieve such success in the region.

Southern Hairdresser of the Year Andrew Smith. | Hairdresser Award

Andrew said: “Well, I’m really not prepared for this—there were so many beautiful collections in my category. Thank you so much to Schwarzkopf Professional and Hairdresser’s Journal.

“I have such imposter syndrome right now, but this takes me into the Hall of Fame, and I can’t believe I’m joining this list of incredibly famous and talented people. I’m so very grateful.”

Over 1,400 guests flocked to the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, on Monday, November 25 to celebrate the awards.

Andrew beat competition from five other finalists to win the Southern title, having wowed a 100-plus-strong judging panel with a photographic collection showcasing the breadth of his hairdressing expertise.

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards, said: “The prestige of securing this title cannot be overstated. Andrew deserves to be celebrated – especially as this third win will see him entering the Hall of Fame at next year’s awards and making him the fifth hairdresser in the history of the awards to do this.”

The evening, hosted by presenter and former hairdresser, Rylan Clark, showcased four decades of the awards and the event also featured entertainment from Pixie Lott.