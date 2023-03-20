Trent’s Bike Shack in the High Street will be officially closing its doors on March 31 after it first opened two years ago. It is known for bicycle repairs, helmets, lights, locks, pumps, luggage, scooters and tyres.

Trent Kneller, owner of the bike shop, expressed his sadness at the news which comes amid the cost of living crisis and the decline in the sales within the industry.

He said: ‘It is to do with bicycle sales which have dropped, and the footfall in Gosport is non-existent. I think it is just the general climate and the cost of living and the rent in the High Street is probably quite expensive for what it is.

Trent's Bike Shack is closing at the end of this month.

‘The industry is the lowest it has been in 20 years and it is at an all-time low.’

The 28-year-old has said that although his last day will be at the end of the month, it is unlikely that he will be trading for the last two days prior to that so that he will be able to pack all of his things up, and he currently has a huge sale on items.

He said that customers are sad to see him go and ‘they are saying that it is a shame we are going and that we need places like this to keep the high street going.’

The loss of the bicycle shop is one of many in the Gosport High Street, with the M&Co due to close in the coming weeks and Sweet Unique closing its doors at the beginning of the year.

Trent thanked his customers and added: ‘I guess disappointed would be the word – that it hasn’t worked out, but it is one of those things. I do think that maybe location might have something to do with it. The High Street is probably just going to be charity shops and coffee places.’

He is going to continue to do some bike servicing from home when he closes the shop and he is also going to be going back to train as an electrician.