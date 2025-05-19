Business Comment: I’ll pick my own trousers, thanks

AI is starting to dress us... and I’m not joking.

A new report has found more than a third of UK consumers now use artificial intelligence to shop, letting algorithms inspire their outfits and even their dinner. I find this not only bizarre, but genuinely dystopian.

The rise of AI in everyday life is beginning to mirror the habits of the tech billionaires who created it - clever, useful but somehow a bit odd. A lot of tech bro billionaires wear the same, relatively scruffy thing every day to "save brainpower" for more important decisions.

But this stripped-back approach has trickled down into wider culture, eroding the old-school belief that dressing well is part of success. Now AI is pushing that even further - recommending what to wear and what to eat, all while harvesting our data.

This isn’t efficiency, it’s dependency.

We’re offloading basic decisions to systems that dull our instincts and shrink our mental muscle. Recent studies already suggest our cognitive function is declining from chatbot overuse.

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs are talking about replacing half their staff with AI. Others imagine a future of “solopreneurs” with no employees at all - just AI and human agents where necessary. If that happens, how exactly do we argue that start-ups or bigger corporations for that matter deserve tax breaks for job creation? One of the arguments for capitalism has always been its capacity to create jobs and improve lives. Of course, how do you employ someone who can't choose what to have for dinner!?

Self-sufficiency, not tech dependency, is what we should be encouraging. Choosing your trousers or your dinner isn’t just a task - it’s autonomy. So no, I don’t want AI making those choices for me.

Business is still theatre. Presentation still matters. And in my view, dressing smartly unlike the tech bros - with a touch of flair - is still a mark of pride, not a decision to be delegated to an algorithm.