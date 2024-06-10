Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major plans to transform Gunwharf Quays have taken a step forward as developers have been granted planning permission for the next phase of the project.

Portsmouth City Council has granted planning permission for the second phase of Landsec’s £45m investment into Gunwharf Quays which will “give visitors an improved full day out experience”.

As previously reported, the first phase of the project is focused on The Avenues and work will take place over the rest of this year.

Phase two of the investment is focused on Marlborough Square, one of the main points of arrival to Gunwharf Quays. Works will include enhancements to the entrance tunnel guests use when arriving via Portsmouth Harbour train station or from the Historic Dockyard. The approved plans feature improvements to the buildings’ external aesthetics, shopfronts, public realm and landscaping. There will be more seating for guests, as well as bigger and more modern guest washroom facilities to create a better all-day out experience. The plans also include a new retail space to add to the diverse mix of retail brands at Gunwharf Quays. Works - originally planned to start this summer - are now expected to start this winter.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: “This planning consent marks a significant step in our long-term investment in Gunwharf Quays. We’re focused on making improvements to every moment our guests spend with us and ensuring we create the perfect environment for our retailers to continue to flourish. Along with our ongoing sustainability actions and strengthened local partnerships, this planning consent enables us to unlock even more value for Portsmouth.”