New Balance will be opening its doors before the end of the year.

Despite not knowing the exact date of the opening of the New Balance store, a spokesperson has confirmed that it will definitely be open before Christmas.

The new store will be situated in a 2,696 sq ft unit between Lacoste and Loake and it has been a brand that customers have been eager to shop at. Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: “We’re thrilled to announce Columbia, New Balance and Vilebrequin have chosen Gunwharf Quays as their first Hampshire locations.

The News has been providing readers with updates about the opening and there has been a lot of positive responses. One comment said: “Excited to see it soon.”