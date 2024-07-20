Gunwharf Quays: New Balance confirms opening will be before Christmas

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2024, 15:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New Balance will be opening its doors before the end of the year.

Despite not knowing the exact date of the opening of the New Balance store, a spokesperson has confirmed that it will definitely be open before Christmas.

The new store will be situated in a 2,696 sq ft unit between Lacoste and Loake and it has been a brand that customers have been eager to shop at. Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: “We’re thrilled to announce Columbia, New Balance and Vilebrequin have chosen Gunwharf Quays as their first Hampshire locations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“New Balance is a brand that our guests have told us they were keen to shop at Gunwharf Quays for some time, and we’re excited to be finally welcoming them to our retail line-up. We will be announcing more details on their store opening in due course.”

The News has been providing readers with updates about the opening and there has been a lot of positive responses. One comment said: “Excited to see it soon.”

For more information, click here.

Related topics:Gunwharf QuaysChristmasHampshirePortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice