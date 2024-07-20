Gunwharf Quays: New Balance confirms opening will be before Christmas
Despite not knowing the exact date of the opening of the New Balance store, a spokesperson has confirmed that it will definitely be open before Christmas.
The new store will be situated in a 2,696 sq ft unit between Lacoste and Loake and it has been a brand that customers have been eager to shop at. Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, commented: “We’re thrilled to announce Columbia, New Balance and Vilebrequin have chosen Gunwharf Quays as their first Hampshire locations.
“New Balance is a brand that our guests have told us they were keen to shop at Gunwharf Quays for some time, and we’re excited to be finally welcoming them to our retail line-up. We will be announcing more details on their store opening in due course.”
The News has been providing readers with updates about the opening and there has been a lot of positive responses. One comment said: “Excited to see it soon.”
