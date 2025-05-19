Hampshire Chamber responds to UK-EU trade deal

Commenting on the new UK-EU agreement, Ross McNally, Hampshire Chamber Chief Executive and Executive Chairman, said:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Barriers to trade do no-one any good. While full details are awaited, food exporters and importers among our membership will welcome the reduction in bureaucracy involved in moving shipments across borders.

"The amount of regulatory checks and paperwork involved up to now has simply created extra costs and time-consuming headaches for too many farmers, producers and supply chain businesses. The easing of the burden of red tape that was ushered in after Brexit will hopefully create more stability and scope for confidence in business investment on both sides of the Channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The establishment of a formal defence and security pact, with greater co-ordination between the UK and EU, will create opportunities for our many defence businesses here in Hampshire. Hopefully, this will mean easier, quicker access to European markets.

Ross McNally, Hampshire Chamber Chief Executive and Executive Chairman

Ultimately, the outcome we want to see from this agreement is economic growth so that our members can benefit and create jobs and prosperity. Time will be needed to gauge the full extent of a net benefit.”