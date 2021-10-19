Drew Smith, which is based in Durley, is fundrasing for Macmillan Cancer Support and raising awareness of Ocular Melanoma after their colleague died from the cancer in 2021.

Housing company Drew Smith, which is based in Durley and has homes in Chichester, launched a new charity partnership with Macmillian Cancer Support this week.

Drew Smith hopes to raise £10,000 by the end of 2022 in memory of their colleague Zoe Clarke, a quantity surveyor at the firm from Southampton who died from eye cancer earlier this year.

Zoe was diagnosed in April 2021 and was passionate about leaving a legacy within the company and to raise awareness of early detection of both skin cancer, as well as eye cancer.

Zoe was diagnosed with ocular melanoma after a routine eyesight examination; although she received treatment, she died earlier this year and Drew Smith are now committed to fulfilling Zoe’s wishes.

The team has taken up the challenge to spread this message and raise awareness.

Adrian Cator, managing director, said: ‘Macmillan was a huge support to Zoe and her family, and we wanted to set ourselves a challenge to carry on her legacy and help raise vital funds for this incredible charity. I look forward to seeing what fundraising events the team can come up with over the next year.’

The team has held coffee mornings, a Wear it, Share it day across its sites along the south coast where colleagues wore high visibility jackets and nine employees have also registered to run the 2022 London Marathon for Macmillan.

Lisa Sainsbury, from Macmillan Cancer Support, said: ‘We are thrilled that Drew Smith have chosen us as its new charity partner, we are excited to see all the fundraising challenges they get up to in memory of Zoe.

‘The funds they have already raised through the coffee morning events and the Wear it, Share it initiative will make a real difference to people affected by cancer.’

Staff at the firm have been provided with equipment which includes UV sun cream and UV rated eyewear which can provide protection at work. They have also been offered a free eye test with an additional OCT scan which can help detect any abnormalities and can help with early detection.