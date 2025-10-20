Hundreds of jobs have been put at risk across the country after a popular pizza chain fell into administration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A franchisee of Pizza Hut, DC London Pie Ltd, today (October 20) appointed administrators with 68 dine-in restaurants now at risk of closure in the UK.

It has not been confirmed which stores are at risk but it is only affecting dine-in restaurants, such as the site in North Harbour, with takeaway and delivery stores currently safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 68 stores are at risk, Pizza Hut UK confirmed to The Sun, that 64 sites have been saved with Yum! Brands making an immediate rescue deal.

68 Pizza Hut dine-in restaurants have been affected with around and 1,723 jobs at risk after a large franchisee went into administration. | Google

A Pizza Hut UK spokesperson said: “Today we announce the acquisition of the Pizza Hut dine-in operations through a pre-packaged administration, after FTI was announced today as administrators of DC London Pie Limited, a franchisee of Pizza Hut dine-in restaurants.

“We are pleased to secure the continuation of 64 sites to safeguard our guest experience and protect the associated jobs. Approximately 2,259 team members will transfer to the new Yum! equity business, including above-restaurant leaders and support teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rescue deal will be good news for some but it still leaves 68 restaurants and around 1,723 jobs with an uncertain future.

The majority of Pizza Hut eateries in the area are takeaway or delivery, with the nearest dine-in restaurants the aforementioned North Harbour as well as in Westquay, Southampton.