This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A new health and beauty store is opening in a long vacant unit in North End.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signs for a new Savers store have appeared at 81 London Road in a shop that has not been occupied since 2021 where it previously housed a Good Deal. The national retailer sells a range of health, beauty and home products at reasonable prices.

It will be the third Savers store in Portsmouth with a shop already situated in Commercial Road and at The Bridge Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application has been submitted for the store to have an illuminated sign erected at the front of the shop. The application can be viewed here 25/01127/ADV.

An opening date for Savers has not yet been confirmed.