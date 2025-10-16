Excitement as signs appear for new Savers store in North End
Signs for a new Savers store have appeared at 81 London Road in a shop that has not been occupied since 2021 where it previously housed a Good Deal. The national retailer sells a range of health, beauty and home products at reasonable prices.
It will be the third Savers store in Portsmouth with a shop already situated in Commercial Road and at The Bridge Centre.
A planning application has been submitted for the store to have an illuminated sign erected at the front of the shop. The application can be viewed here 25/01127/ADV.
The new store is a boost to the high street after the popular bargain store Poundland closed last month.