A Poundland in Portsmouth has become the latest of the struggling company’s stores to announced to close.

The shop in London Road, North End, will be closing on Saturday, September 20 as the bargain chain continues to enact a restructuring plan which will result in 68 store closures nationwide.

However, signs have now appeared in the window’s of the North End Poundland, which also stocks Pep & Co clothing, confirming that a closing down sale is in progress.

Poundland in North End will close its doors for the final time on Saturday, September 20. | Joe Williams

The rescue package, sanctioned by Sir Alastair Norris, will see up to £60 million in fresh funding injected into the business, alongside a £30 million overdraft facility and revised loan repayment deadlines pushed back to 2028. Rents on some of Poundland’s less profitable stores will also be reduced.

Poundland have also confirmed that it will be reducing prices and returning to £1, £2, £3 pricing in its grocery aisles.

Officially, Poundland have only confirmed 58 of the 68 shops that are earmarked to close. However, the branch in Whiteley closed in July 21 and was not one of the stores named in the restructuring plan, and now the North End store has followed suit.