Portsmouth and Southsea station

The planning application for the change of use of the unit next to the British Transport Police office, which was last used as a youth centre, was approved by planning officers earlier this week.

Submitted in September and updated in both January and March, it proposes the building is converted to house Sun's Noodle Bar.

The plans, submitted by South Western Railway and Network Rail on behalf of restaurant owner Jill Song, also include the installation of a ventilation system for the new kitchen.

Listed building consent for the work was approved by council planning officers at the same time.