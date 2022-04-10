Plans for Noodle bar in Portsmouth and Southsea station given the green light
PLANS to open a noodle bar at Portsmouth and Southsea station have been approved by the city council.
The planning application for the change of use of the unit next to the British Transport Police office, which was last used as a youth centre, was approved by planning officers earlier this week.
Submitted in September and updated in both January and March, it proposes the building is converted to house Sun's Noodle Bar.
The plans, submitted by South Western Railway and Network Rail on behalf of restaurant owner Jill Song, also include the installation of a ventilation system for the new kitchen.
Listed building consent for the work was approved by council planning officers at the same time.
A condition of the permission requires work to be started within the next three years and that the restaurant can only open from 10am until 11pm.