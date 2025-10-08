Hayling Island’s iconic Funland is set to unveil its plans for a revamp which it says will make it “fit for the 21st century”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site has submitted a planning application to Havant Borough Council seeking permission to build 55 new homes at the southern end of the six-acre site nearest the beach, and then use the money to reinvest in the 80-year-old attraction to ensure its future.

The plans will see the aging water ride and a rollercoaster make way for the homes, with the layout of the amusement park changed including relocating some of the attractions. the homes will also have their own access road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funland at Hayling Island | Google streetview

Funland director Marshall Hill told The News that the popular arcade and adventure golf will be retained and included in the revamped site, as well as the fish and chip shop and many of its popular rides - including the helter-skelter. But the rides which have reached the end of their life will disappear as part of the changes to its layout to secure its future.

“It is important that we bring it all up to be suitable for the 21st century,” he said. “The really important thing to say is that we are not closing, and these plans will make sure that the site remains a key attraction on Hayling Island for many years to come.”

The family-run business has been a hugely popular attraction on Hayling for multiple generations, and Mr Hill said that its events such as its fireworks, Halloween and Winter Wonderland will also continue into the future.

“We are a family attraction and we will continue to have a range of rides and attractions for all of the family,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement announcing the plans on social media Funland said: “Like many family businesses, we face the challenges of rising costs and increasing pressures. After careful thought, we have submitted a planning application for the top section of Funland.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, but one we feel is necessary to secure the future of our family business and ensure Funland remains part of Hayling Island for years to come.

“We want to reassure everyone that the main Funland building — including the café and arcade — along with our attractions at the bottom of the park and our magical Winter Wonderland will all remain open. These areas will continue to be a source of joy, fun, and tradition, just as they always have been.”

The planning application has been submitted to Havant Borough Council, with residents expected to be able to view and then comment on the plans in the coming weeks once it has been registered for public consultation.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/