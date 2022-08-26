Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Death at the Tenth will take place on October 1 and it is set to be a night of deceit, clues and deadly characters.

The first ever murder mystery night will take place at the Hayling Island Golf Club, starting at 7:00pm and finishing at 10:30pm. The night will be interactive for people to get involved in and is being brought to the club by the SUP Theatre Company.

Death at the Tenth

The night will be raising money for Enable Ability which provides invaluable support to children and adults with disabilities across Portsmouth. The charity has been offering support to families since 1950.