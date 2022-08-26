Hayling Island Golf Club is hosting a murder mystery night
HAYLING Island is bringing a murder mystery to town in aid of charity.
The Death at the Tenth will take place on October 1 and it is set to be a night of deceit, clues and deadly characters.
The first ever murder mystery night will take place at the Hayling Island Golf Club, starting at 7:00pm and finishing at 10:30pm. The night will be interactive for people to get involved in and is being brought to the club by the SUP Theatre Company.
During the interactive experience, people will be able to enjoy a three course meal provided by the in-house team at Hayling Island Golf Club.
The night will be raising money for Enable Ability which provides invaluable support to children and adults with disabilities across Portsmouth. The charity has been offering support to families since 1950.
Tickets will cost £54 with a minimum of £20 being donated to Enable Ability.