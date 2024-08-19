Hendy appoints Duncan McPhee to new role of Chief Operating Officer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hendy Group has appointed Duncan McPhee to the new role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), further strengthening the executive board in preparation for the organisation’s next phase of growth. He will join the business in October and will report direct to the Chief Executive of Hendy Group, Paul Hendy.

In his most recent role (until April 2024), McPhee was COO at Lookers, where he led a team of over 6,500 employees and last year managed a turnover exceeding £4bn.

As Hendy’s new COO, McPhee will oversee day-to-day operations and drive excellence across all key functions, including car and commercial vehicle sales, aftersales, logistics, marketing, financial and insurance, and customer experience. Hendy Group is ranked 18th in the AM Top 100, with a 2023 turnover of just over £1bn, and represents over 20 automotive brands across the South Coast.

“Duncan is passionate about developing high-performing teams and fostering an environment where colleagues can really thrive – all of which aligns perfectly with our culture and our growth ambitions,” comments Chief Executive of Hendy Group, Paul Hendy. “While the Group has experienced strong and sustained growth over recent years, we recognise that the strategy that has got us to where we are today will be different to the one that now takes us forward. Duncan will help us define and deliver an exciting future for the group.”

McPhee adds: “Designing and implementing new operational strategies and getting the most out of a committed team is what really motivates me. It will be a fascinating to explore how we can harness the capabilities of a brilliant Hendy team, build on some amazing foundations and steer the future for the Group. I can’t wait to get started.”

McPhee brings a wealth of experience from the automotive industry, starting out his early career as a sales executive at John Martin Group, followed by 10 years at Arnold Clark as a General Manager, before joining Lookers plc in 2008.

At Lookers, McPhee developed his career from General Manager to Operations Manager to Franchise Director, working with multiple brands including Kia, Renault, Dacia, Nissan, Hyundai and Volvo, in addition to Stellantis brands (Peugeot, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Citroen and DS automobiles) and all Volkswagen Group brands (VW, VW Commercial Vehicles, Skoda, Seat, Cupra and Audi). In 2020, he was promoted to the role of Chief Retail Operating Officer, becoming responsible for dealership operations, brand relationships, marketing and customer engagement. Six months later he was appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer, with full responsibility for retail, fleet and leasing operations.