Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are high hopes that regeneration schemes to bring new jobs and residents into key areas, as well as increasing leisure provision and they way we use key spaces, could attract more people to the once-thriving shopping areas which have been severely hit by the rise of online shopping, the popularity of out of town retail parks and rising prices.The Centre for Retail Research found that 17,145 stores closed in 2022, which is 50 per cent more than the previous year due to the retailers going bust - with Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville reflecting this national picture with many retail units now vacant.

Over the past five years, there has also been a number of high-profile closures of huge retailers in the city with its two Debenhams stores, Dorothy Perkins in Cascades Shopping Centre, Burton in Commercial Road, Marriotts Furnishers and most recently Wilko among the long list of closures that have happened, causing a decline in the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Office for National Statistics, retail formed 28 percent of the employment in high streets in the South East in 2017. But between 2012 and 2017, there was a clear reduction in employment growth in regards to retail business in the high street with a 4.38 percent decrease in the South East over the five years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commercial Road's landscape has significantly changed over the years - but Portsmouth City Council is working towards getting it back on track with a multi-million pound regeneration scheme. It is hoped that the new improvements made will encourage businesses to set up in the high street. Pictured: British Gas, Priceless and other shops in Commercial Road in 1998. Picture: Michael Scaddan

Andrew Philip became the manager of Cascades Shopping Centre, located in Commercial Road, eight years ago and during his time he has witnessed the rise and fall of the high street which he said was not equipped to cope with the changing demand, which has seen a much greater demand for eateries and so-called ‘cafe-culture’ at the expense of traditional shops.

Andrew said: “With the economic decline in 2008 and the rise of the internet, Portsmouth, like many city centres, began to change.

“Perhaps thanks to pieces of council legislation, which had been introduced primarily to prevent the high street falling victim to the rise and rise of fast-food outlets, it was not able to adapt fast enough or to fill the gaps in demand for space as well-known national retailers fell by the wayside.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, represents the Liberal Democrat political party and has been leader of the city council since May of this year (2023). His main role as the council leader is to be the political spokesperson who works alongside fellow councillors and the community to make sure that the city has a promising future. He has been a councillor since 2016 and since he has been the leader of Portsmouth City Council, he has played a vital role in the regeneration schemes that have been introduced across the city. Picture: Sarah Standing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Certainly, this trend has been evident in the eight years I have worked at the Cascades, with areas like Arundel Street seeing greater vacancy rates and the loss of the national institution that was Debenhams and other national brands such as BHS and the Arcadia Group.

“Consequently, the footprint of the City Centre has shrunk over the years as those retailers who have been able to overcome the difficulties posed by the modern world, have relocated into perhaps more prime locations.”

Portsmouth City Council has secured finances from the Future High Street Fund to make improvements to the northern end of the City Centre from Crasswell Street to Lake Road. The funding will improve the high street with the addition of new seating, more greenery and inclusive play equipment for children, all of which will be put into place in January 2024 in bid to make the city centre a more appealing place to visit.

Commercial road has seen a number of closures over the past few years including Debenhams, which was a huge part of the city. Pictured: Commercial Road, August 1972 Picture: The News PP1153 archive

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from the aesthetics of the city centre, there are also a number of developments that are being put into motion including the introduction of a new employment and skills hub which will be in the heart of the high street. This new hub will benefit businesses in the city and people who are unemployed, and the placement of it is intended to improve engagement with the business community whilst overcoming barriers to enhance inclusion.

Regeneration plans have also factored in the large former Debenhams site, which is currently vacant, and there is an opportunity for a private development of flats, a hotel, and shops to take its place. The city welcomes approximately 11.4m visitors annually and it is home to 31,000 students studying at university, making it a prime location for the high street to excel.

SEE ALSO: Call for regeneration plans for Leigh Park

A total of £831m is being pumped into the city deal investment plans in a bid to improve the area and facilities accessible to tourists and locals and as a result, Portsmouth City Council is hoping to create approximately 2,600 new homes and 9,700 new jobs.

Andrew Philip has been the manager of Cascades shopping centre, located in Commercial Road, since 2017 where he took over from his predecessor, Rhoda Joseph. He worked at the centre for two years before becoming management and he has high hopes for the future of the site. He has been working towards creating a new landscape for Cascades in an attempt to help draw in more customers. Cascades is home to almost 60 retailers, many of which are popular retailers including Primark and New Look.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "It is frustrating that the council are not a landowner on the main section of Commercial Road nor on Arundel Street. If we were, we could do so much more to help the area to regenerate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we are doing what we can, and we hope that our plans for the area to the north of the city centre and the various measures we are already implementing will help to start encouraging those who do own the properties to work with us to deliver further positive change."

Portsmouth City Centre has recently welcomed American fast food chain, Wendy’s, which has renovated and taken over the former Burton site in Commercial Road.

Councillor Steve Pitt said that the new fast food chain is a ‘positive step forward in the regeneration of the city centre’ and a good indication of the potential to ‘attract quality inward investment to develop our high street.’

Andrew Philip added: “By welcoming in more varied building use, the City Centre will be more reflective of the needs of the community, and therefore will become a more attractive proposition when residents decide how to spend their free time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is something we are focusing upon within the Cascades with some of the community-based initiatives we have been able to bring in such as Share Portsmouth, and we hope to go further in the coming years.

Portsmouth City Centre has been described as a 'ghost town' but Portsmouth City Council is hoping that the new regeneration scheme will help re-build the area. A total of £831m is being pumped into the city investment to make the city the best it can be. Pictured: Traffic still flowing in Commercial Road in June 1972. Picture: The News archive

“Ideally the return of leisure uses to the City Centre along with the planned increase to residential properties can build a new community focused area which caters not only for retail needs but for those of health, work and entertainment.”

The News asked the community what they thought of the city centre and what they would like to see in the future to improve the high street in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

Natalie Harvey said: “It's a ghost town it's so sad to see I don't go there as often as I should so it would be amazing to have more proper shops like we did and cheaper car parks then I would be there every weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Toms said: “Make it affordable and attractive both for aspiring businesses to want to open a physical shop, and for people to want to visit town centres to shop in them. Sky-high business rates and extortionate rents will not encourage people to want to open a shop.”

Phil Dee said: “Support with rising rent prices, improving the general aesthetics and cleanliness of the shopping areas, and filling empty shops, even on a short-term basis.”

The regeneration scheme, implemented by the Portsmouth City Council, also covers other areas of the city and as part of the long-term plans has used a grant from the Future High Streets Fund to purchase the Bridge Centre in Fratton, in a bid to ‘unlock new opportunities for businesses and residents’.

The popular shopping centre will continue to operate as a shopping destination and the plans are for the council to work alongside businesses in the centre and the wider community.

SEE ALSO: City Council buys Bridge Centre from former owner ASDA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Steve Pitt said: “We’ve listened to the views of residents and businesses in Fratton and know that people want to see the area revitalised with improved public spaces and shops, homes and job opportunities that suit how we live and work now.

“Through improvements to the high street and investment in new homes, flexible commercial space and community facilities, we can support changes in Fratton that will make it a cleaner, greener and safer place for everyone.”

Portsmouth is not the only place in the area that is focusing its attention on the revitalisation of the high street - new plans are being put in place to boost Waterlooville town centre which is also suffering as a result of changing shopping habits and the loss of key retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Havant Borough Council has recently introduced the Vacant Shop Scheme which is offering up businesses grants of up to £50,000 to set up in Waterlooville town centre. The scheme is part of the borough’s regeneration scheme and the grants will go towards helping businesses renovate underused spaces in the main high street.

Councillor Alex Rennie, Leader of Havant Borough Council, said: “With town centres up and down the country facing challenges, there is no ‘magic wand’, but our plans will help encourage and guide future investment into our town centre destinations to ensure they are fit for their local communities.

“The regeneration of our town centres, in Havant and Waterlooville is crucial to our residents, and those who already run small businesses in these areas. We are keen to develop proposals for both areas to ensure they evolve over the short, medium and long term as thriving and attractive town centres.

“As a council, we are working hard on the regeneration of Waterlooville Town Centre. We have already installed CCTV and in the short term offered grants to enable traders who are new to the area or expanding business to fill vacant shop units, as well as a greater emphasis on cleaning up the area with our latest consultation on the feeding of pigeons – to the longer-term project of endorsing a Master Plan helping the area evolve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham Shopping Centre has also recently been bought by the local council along with several properties on West Street as part of a strategy to ‘transform’ the town centre.