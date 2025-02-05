A multimillion pound refurbishment of National Grid’s overhead electricity transmission network set to begin which will see it upgraded along a 64.5km stretch from Hampshire into West Sussex.

The work, which involves replacing essential fittings on pylons and refurbishing the structures’ steelwork, will take place from March to November 2025 across the Lovedean to Bolney overhead line consists of 190 pylons carrying two circuits, one on either side of the structures.

National Grid will refurbish both circuits, each being done separately to allow electricity to keep flowing when the power is isolated on one side. and it said there will be no disruption to the supply of electricity during these works.

The line follows a route up through Clanfield and then skirts south of Petersfield before heading to West Sussex where it travels north of Midhurst, Petworth, Wisborough Green and Cowfold before reaching its Bolney destination.

The refurbishment forms part of National Grid’s multibillion pound annual investment in maintaining and upgrading its electricity transmission infrastructure across England and Wales, and will help futureproof the network in the area.

Dan Blackmore, project manager at National Grid, said: “This overhead line has been reliably transmitting power for decades, but hasn’t been fully refurbished since it was constructed in 1966. Our important refurbishment and upgrade work will ensure that we can continue to provide a safe and secure supply of electricity for distribution to homes and businesses in the area for years to come.”

The work will be carried out by Morgan Sindall on behalf of National Grid and in order for refurbishment of the pylons to begin in March, work is now taking place to establish temporary access routes and prepare each site.

Refurbishment will then be carried out on the steelwork of the pylons, with engineers working at height to replace the fittings. Working hours will be between 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information and updates about the refurbishment work, visit the project website. Members of the public with questions about the work should contact [email protected] or 0800 998 7802.