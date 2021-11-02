Huge recruitment drive to hire 140 physiotherapists to join growing Fareham firm - and the benefits are great

Fareham-based Ascenti announces biggest ever recruitment drive to find 140 physios

Physiotherapy and healthcare provider Ascenti has launched its biggest recruitment drive to find 140 physios over the next 12 months.

As the UK’s largest private employer of physios, the company currently has 300 highly-trained physiotherapists delivering more than 600,000 in-person and virtual appointments across the UK each year.

Over the next 12 months, Ascenti plans to increase the size of its physio team by almost 50 per cent.

Stephanie Dobrikova, Chief Executive Office at Ascenti

This will enable its clinicians to deliver approximately one million in-person and virtual appointments each year.

In addition, the company, which operates as a partner to the NHS and 400 private businesses across the UK, is also expanding its support teams, creating a further 35 roles at its Fareham and Bristol offices.

The move follows a surge in demand for its physiotherapy-led services, including a 300 per cent increase in requirements for its private medical insurance (PMI) and occupational health offerings over the last 12 months, with the company on track to achieve a record revenue in excess of £40m next year.

It said its growth was down to it quickly shifting to online appointments. during lockdown and an increase in employers offering private medical insurance.

Stephanie Dobrikova, CEO of Ascenti, said: ‘Demand for our industry-leading services has never been greater, with our highly-qualified team of physios combining hands-on techniques alongside cognitive therapies and progressive digital health services to deliver the very best care to a rapidly growing patient base across the country.

‘In order to ensure we’re best placed to keep up with surging demand, we’re looking to recruit a further 140 forward-thinking physios across the country to deliver a mix of both in-person and online musculoskeletal-focused services.’

To attract more physiotherapists, Ascenti has launched an enhanced benefits package which includes a raft of lifestyle benefits including flexible working, wellbeing support programmes, extended parental leave and paid leave to support charitable causes.

Stephanie added: ‘We offer a wide range of industry-leading benefits, with our physios supported through an award-winning Learning and Development programme that enables them to progress their career far more quickly than is possible elsewhere, while we also welcome applications from physios who are looking for a more flexible role that fits with their family or lifestyle needs.

‘Employee wellbeing is a huge focus for us and we’re so proud of the caring, supportive and inclusive culture that exists at Ascenti, with many physios joining our team as a direct result of recommendations from existing employees.’