I rescued an injured seagull by giving it a prawn sandwich, says quick-thinking Wightlink worker

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 25th Feb 2025, 09:30 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 09:31 BST

An injured seagull has been rescued by a kind-hearted member of staff at Wightlink ensuring it was taken to a wildlife rescue centre - and given a prawn sandwich.

Café steward Reece Peacham was quick to act when he discovered the bird at the FastCat terminal in Portsmouth.

The injured birdThe injured bird
The injured bird | Wightlink

“There are plenty of seagulls around Portsmouth Harbour and they normally fly away when you approach but this one didn’t move so I looked more closely,” says Reece. “It was clear this herring gull needed professional help so I put it in a cardboard box and my mum took it to a wildlife rescue centre.”

Wightlink was quick to praise its member of staff and his quick thinking.

Café steward Reece Peacham and the seagull he rescuedCafé steward Reece Peacham and the seagull he rescued
Café steward Reece Peacham and the seagull he rescued | Wightlink

Wightlink’s head of retail Daniel Haynes said: ”Reece even bought the young bird a prawn sandwich from the selection at Wightlink’s Clipper Café in case it was feeling peckish.

“While we don’t normally encourage people to feed the seagulls, we made an exception in this case.

“Reece is a great member of our team and cares about the coastal environment and the wildlife that share our ports.”

