I rescued an injured seagull by giving it a prawn sandwich, says quick-thinking Wightlink worker
Café steward Reece Peacham was quick to act when he discovered the bird at the FastCat terminal in Portsmouth.
“There are plenty of seagulls around Portsmouth Harbour and they normally fly away when you approach but this one didn’t move so I looked more closely,” says Reece. “It was clear this herring gull needed professional help so I put it in a cardboard box and my mum took it to a wildlife rescue centre.”
Wightlink was quick to praise its member of staff and his quick thinking.
Wightlink’s head of retail Daniel Haynes said: ”Reece even bought the young bird a prawn sandwich from the selection at Wightlink’s Clipper Café in case it was feeling peckish.
“While we don’t normally encourage people to feed the seagulls, we made an exception in this case.
“Reece is a great member of our team and cares about the coastal environment and the wildlife that share our ports.”
