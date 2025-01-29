Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wightlink's Isle of Wight car ferry terminal in Portsmouth temporarily relocates as it undergoes maintenance work.

The work is expected to complete on Sunday, February 2, with car ferries between Portsmouth and Fishbourne being diverted to Portsmouth International Port in the meantime. Customers have been advised that the travel time will be approximately 15 minutes longer from the new site.

Dean Murphy, head of port operations at Wightlink, spoke to The News regarding the ongoing maintenance work. Picture: Sarah Standing (270125-8859) | Sarah Standing

In a conversation with The News, Dean Murphy, head of port operations for Wightlink Ferries, opened up about the ongoing maintenance work, the challenges faced, and the broader vision for Wightlink’s continued modernisation and commitment to environmental responsibility.

When asked about the maintenance work at the ferry terminal, Dean said: “Wightlink has continued to invest in our ports and vessels. During the winter refit period, we've used that time to enhance our punctuality, reliability, and assistance within the port, further strengthening our relationship with our valued partners at Portsmouth International Port (PIP).”

He added: “We've used the time frame to do multiple jobs on the port, but one of the biggest investments during this period was using the time to redo the fenders, to future-proof the port for the long run and maintain good relations with the neighbours. Again at the same, our job was also to make sure that the operation was as seamless and as quiet as possible.”

Elaborating on the scope of the work being done, he stated: “Currently, we're focusing on the works involving the ramp and the linkspan, primarily the fenders, and the hydraulic rams. They are being replaced on a rotational basis. Apart from that, since we don't get much time to do work within the ports as we run 24/7, we’ve utilised this time to improve the marshalling areas, sections of the main terminal building, and the ramp that goes to the upper deck.”

One of the important aspects of the project was scheduling and changing the timetable due to the longer crossing times. Dean said: “To manage the ergonomics and logistics, we worked closely with our colleagues at PIP to ensure a smooth temporary relocation of the car ferries. We established an appropriate timeframe to do that and worked diligently to provide a robust service so that we’re prepared for the change.”

Another important aspect of the maintenance work was ensuring that it was completed in a sustainable way. Dean said: “From both a marine and an environmental perspective, the project's been done in a very safe and environmentally friendly manner.”

Dean added: “I strongly believe that the project is a huge step in Wightlink’s commitment to sustainability. The fenders that are being installed are designed for modern vessels, replacing the old fenders that were suited for the previous ships.

“All steps we take are based on the assumption of moving forward with more sustainable vessels, an upgraded fleet and continuous improvement in every aspect of the port operations. The changes we're making today will ensure that we protect and maintain our assets while being punctual and reliable in carrying out these tasks.”