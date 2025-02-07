All hands on deck for Fareham's family-run Charcoal Grill as it expands its reach with the opening of Portchester Kebab

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 12:22 BST
A family-run kebab shop in Fareham has extended its reach with the opening of a new shop in Portchester.

Charcoal Grill has been in West Street, Fareham since 2017 establishing itself a loyal customer base. The business is a family affair run by husband and wife, Bunyamin Dogan and Claire Wenden, with their daughters, nephews, cousins, and son-in-law all working at the eatery.

Bunyamin Dogan and Claire Wenden of Charcoal Grill, with brother-in-law Ecevit Algul (right) who recently opened Portchester Kebab.placeholder image
Bunyamin Dogan and Claire Wenden of Charcoal Grill, with brother-in-law Ecevit Algul (right) who recently opened Portchester Kebab. | Joe Williams

Even their five-year-old daughter loves lending a hand in the shop with her parents buying her a ‘big boss’ t-shirt so everyone knows who is in charge. The family now is dividing its time between the Fareham shop and Portchester Kebab which recently opened in Southampton Road.

The new shop, which is run by Claire’s brother-in-law Ecevit Algul (Ali), gives the businesses a wider spread with deliveries available from Cosham through to Whiteley and Park Gate.

Claire said: “We have a loyal and fantastic customer base from across the area. They are part of the family. With the new shop in Portchester it means we can reach more customers and can deliver all the way to Cosham.”

Bunyamin and Claire's five-year-old daughter loves helping out in the restaurant.placeholder image
Bunyamin and Claire's five-year-old daughter loves helping out in the restaurant. | Charcoal Grill

Charcoal Grill has a varied selection of food on offer from a selection of kebabs to burgers and pizzas. There is one stand-out dish for Claire. She said: “I think the lamb shish with rice and salad is the best, it’s nice and healthy and one of our popular dishes alongside the lamb doner kebabs.

“We also do pizzas with various toppings like Hawaiian, farmhouse, doner meat, tuna, and vegetarian options as well.”

Claire believes one of the things that makes Charcoal Grill stand out is a lot of the produce is homemade. She said: “Our chilli sauce, and garlic mayo is all homemade, and so is the chicken doner and lamb kofta.”

More information on the eatery can be found on their website, as well as a full menu and option to order online. This can be found at charcoalgrillfareham.com.

PortchesterFarehamFoodWest Street
