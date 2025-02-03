Biryani to Butter Chicken, relish authentic Indian food at these four restaurants in Portsmouth
The UK's food palette is undoubtedly healthy for the mind and body, but as an Indian student living here, I do wonder, is it healthy for my soul?
While I’m extremely appreciative of the fish and chips, cream teas and of course the Cornish pasty, once in a while the spice craving, the savoury kick of a well-seasoned Biryani, or a chicken curry finds its way into my heart.
For most Indians, Biryani - a mixed rice dish either with chicken, mutton or just vegetables isn’t just a meal - it’s a certified food for the soul. And the warmth of a chicken or cottage cheese curry infused with cardamom and cinnamon spices feels like a hug straight from home.
After a long season of trial and error, and adventurous food experiments, here are four Indian places in Portsmouth which give me a feeling of home which I keep visiting to indulge in my affair with spices.
Hyderabadi Biryani, Elm Grove, Southsea
Located in Southsea, this local diner offers the perfect Biryani infused with aromatic spices and herbs, that can help you satisfy those deep Indian food cravings. The quantity is value for money, keeping you full and also coming to your rescue for those tiresome days.
The lamb Biryani here is certainly worth a try. The place might not be very aesthetically pleasing, but the food feels like a warm hug for students like me.
Tap And Tandoor, Gunwharf Quays
Talk about authentic desi masala and tadka, this Gastro Pub makes sure I keep coming back for more. Situated at Gunwharf Quays, Tap and Tandoor offers Indian food in a room full of warmth, and vibrant colours. The irresistible aroma of slow-cooked curries and sizzling tandoori delights, promises you that home-like feeling as soon as you walk in.
The butter chicken curry with garlic naan, the Amritsari fish and the beer-battered bhaji should definitely be a part of your ordering list. While it’s a bit on the pricey side, it’s worth the experience.
Desi Old India Cafe, Elm Grove, Southsea
As the name suggests, this cafe located in Elm Grove, completely screams all things desi. As soon as you push open the doors, the fragrance of the chaat and the pani puri (water balls with potatoes and spices) teleports you straight to the lanes of Indian street food.
The Chicken Biryani here is a flavourful offering with the right quantity of chicken pieces which is moderately priced.
Namaste, Osborne Road, Southsea
Recently opened at Southsea, the South Indian restaurant Namaste allows you to explore the vibrant flavours of India. From classic curries, starters, Hyderabadi Biryani, Andhra/Telangana Chicken/Mutton Curry to Dosas, Idlis and Street food, the restaurant is one of my go-to Indian food places.
The Chicken Biryani here has been tried and tasted and deserves an absolute four and a half stars out of five. Everything on the menu is decently priced, so my pocket is always happy.