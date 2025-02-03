The Deck, in Emsworth Yacht Harbour, reopened once again on Wednesday, January 29 after a brief closure following an announcement from its previous manager earlier last month that it would cease trading. The closure came as a shock to customers but within two weeks, it was confirmed that The Deck would reopen under the management of Kate Hewitt who is excited to get stuck in at the venue.

Kate said: “You can come here and experience a delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch – we also have some delicious pastries in the morning as well as some delicious homemade cakes.

"Emsworth Yacht Harbour is a really wonderful place and having their support running The Deck has been fabulous so we would love to have you visit us.”

On Friday and Saturday evenings, The Deck will transform into a vibrant evening destination and host pop-up events. It will collaborate with local companies such as Earth to Oven, The Cookhouse and MJ Fine Foods. Customers will be invited to enjoy the kitchen take-over with a glass of wine or draught beer from The Decks micropub and soak up the views of the marina.

Look inside the newly reopened venue:

The Deck, Emsworth Yacht Harbour The Deck at Emsworth Yacht Harbour reopened under new management at the end of January 2025. Pictured is: Manager of The Deck Kate Hewitt.

