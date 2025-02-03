The Deck, in Emsworth Yacht Harbour, reopened once again on Wednesday, January 29 after a brief closure following an announcement from its previous manager earlier last month that it would cease trading. The closure came as a shock to customers but within two weeks, it was confirmed that The Deck would reopen under the management of Kate Hewitt who is excited to get stuck in at the venue.
Kate said: “You can come here and experience a delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch – we also have some delicious pastries in the morning as well as some delicious homemade cakes.
"It’s been really positive, we’ve seen customers come back and they are really thrilled that we are open and that’s what it’s about, it’s getting the customers back through these so they can enjoy wonderful coffee and the view – obviously it was really sad to see it close so to be open again is just great.
"Emsworth Yacht Harbour is a really wonderful place and having their support running The Deck has been fabulous so we would love to have you visit us.”
On Friday and Saturday evenings, The Deck will transform into a vibrant evening destination and host pop-up events. It will collaborate with local companies such as Earth to Oven, The Cookhouse and MJ Fine Foods. Customers will be invited to enjoy the kitchen take-over with a glass of wine or draught beer from The Decks micropub and soak up the views of the marina.
Look inside the newly reopened venue: