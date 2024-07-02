Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Determination and passion are the foundations of a brand new brow training academy which has been opened up by an award winning mum of two.

Caroline Neville, 41, has gone from strength to strength within her career and she made the exciting decision to open her very own training academy after bagging two prestigious awards at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023. With 14 years of experience in the beauty industry, Caroline’s dream had been to pass her expertise and knowledge on to newcomers in the industry - and she has worked tirelessly for the past year to make her dream a reality.

The mum of twins initially began ‘perfecting the art of brows’ when she had her two children because the job provided her with the flexibility to raise her young children. Over the years, she has successfully obtained a loyal client base and her brow business took off. She then went on to take home two awards: The best brows in the South East and the best brows nationally. The win gave her the confidence boost she needed to believe in her talent and her business and one year on and Browetics Academy has officially launched.

The training academy, which is based at Caroline’s home beauty studio, offers a range of courses including brow lamination for beginners, brow wax and tint for beginners and masterclasses in hybrid brows and brow lamination. The courses are currently being taught in person but as of tomorrow (July 3), Caroline is launching her online courses which can be completed by people across the world.

Caroline said: “I think that winning the award last year gave me the confidence to believe in myself because I think until winning I just thought that I was okay but when I won I thought I must actually be quite good.

Caroline Neville has launched her training academy in Conor called Browetics which offers courses in all things eyebrows. | Caroline Neville

“I’m 41 now and I can’t sit still but I just always need to be striving towards something else and I just felt that I needed to take my career in a different direction.

“I have been in the beauty industry for 14 years and have spent the last eight years perfecting the art of brows so it’s nice to pay it back to the industry.”

“When I was training, you just had to learn over time so I think to be able to give somebody the chance to fast track their skills would be really nice. It is all still at my home studio in the garage which has been purpose built. It has a seperate entrance for clients and it isn’t super big - it is quite a small space so we have two people to one which allows me to be really hands on and help students.

“It feels amazing. I have not had a full weekend for just over a year. I have spent the last eight months studying to get my teaching diploma.