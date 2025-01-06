Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bus passengers have been warned to brace themselves for more disruption as a second batch of strike action beginning this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strike dates by staff at the Hoeford bus depot will take place from January 11 and 12, 18 and 19 and 25 and 26, with First Bus apologising to its passengers for the disruption caused at weekends - with its weekday services set to be unaffected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Solent

First has made changes have been made to the timetables for services 1, 3, 5, 9 and E1/2 over the strike weekends to cope, although First Bus expects routes 2, 7, 8, 22, Hoverbus (H1) and the Portsmouth Park & Ride (PR1) service to operate as normal.

Changes are:

Picket lines are expected to be in place at the Hoeford bus depot in Fareham.

Stagecoach services are unaffected by the strike action.