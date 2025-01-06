January bus strike for First Solent starts this weekend - list of dates and services running
Bus drivers and supervisors from First Bus (Solent) who are members of the Unite union are set to strike every weekend of this month following on from their action over the festive period in a dispute over pay.
Strike dates by staff at the Hoeford bus depot will take place from January 11 and 12, 18 and 19 and 25 and 26, with First Bus apologising to its passengers for the disruption caused at weekends - with its weekday services set to be unaffected.
First has made changes have been made to the timetables for services 1, 3, 5, 9 and E1/2 over the strike weekends to cope, although First Bus expects routes 2, 7, 8, 22, Hoverbus (H1) and the Portsmouth Park & Ride (PR1) service to operate as normal.
Changes are:
The first set of strikes last month also forced First Bus to make changes to its timetables and reduce some services.
Picket lines are expected to be in place at the Hoeford bus depot in Fareham.
