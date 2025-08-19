Pet owners can now order food for their four legged friends on Uber Eats as a major pet food superstore launches a new delivery service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jollyes has today (August 19) announced it is the first national pet care partner to sign up to Uber Eats, giving pet owners speedy access to a whole range of products.

The new launch, under the ‘Zoomies’ brand, is offering delivery in 13 locations across the UK, with the Portsmouth North Harbour store, in Binnacle Way, included in first wave of shops with access to the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jollyes has partnered with Uber Eats to offer pet owners a new delivery service. | Jollyes

Joe Wykes, Jollyes’ chief executive officer, said: “We’re so excited to launch our trial with Uber Eats and become their first national pet partner. The new service will allow us to reach more shoppers than ever before, more quickly than we ever have.”

Shoppers, using the Uber Eats app, will have over 2,000 products to choose from including kibble, catnip and even toys, with the

Katie Hunter, head of grocery & new verticals at Uber Eats UK, said: “As people increasingly turn to Uber Eats for more than just takeaway, we’re excited to be partnering with Jollyes to bring an even broader range of everyday essentials to the app. From pet food to toys, it’s now easier than ever for owners to get what they need for their pets, delivered at the touch of a button.”