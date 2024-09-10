A pub landlord has said he is frustrated and disappointed at the lack of common sense shown as the council decided he couldn’t keep his beer cooling system in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Gosport Borough Council regulatory board panel refused the retrospective planning application for the installation of the external heat exchange unit within the front courtyard because of a neighbour’s complaint over noise.

Landlord Simon Bull has run the pub element of The Queen’s Hotel, The Four-Ale Taproom, at 143 Queen’s Road since December 2022 after the entire building was sold in August 2022 to Lee Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landlord Simon Bull has run the pub element of The Queen’s Hotel, The Four-Ale Taproom, at 143 Queen’s Road since December 2022 | The News

Mr Bull said: “Most pubs have outdoor cooling units which are needed to keep beer cold. The cellar is very big and it’s very important, beer is food, real ale is alive. I am frustrated by the council members who know how important the Queen’s Hotel is as a local business.”

He added: “All we are trying to do is run a small business. I am sure you appreciate the licence trade is struggling like you wouldn’t believe at the moment. I‘ve spent £2,500 of unnecessary costs so far for something that should have been under permitted development that pubs have to have.” He said the council had agreed this then changed its mind, so he needed to apply for planning permission.

It comes after environmental health reports to the council said the unit is in the pub courtyard, one metre away from his neighbour’s ground-floor window and four metres away from their first-floor window. The officers said they want the unit covered so that it reduces noise, but there seemed to be continued misunderstanding between the council and Mr Bull.

He said while he felt for the neighbours who made the one complaint about noise, he said: “If you buy a house next to a pub you’re gonna get noise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the licence runs until 11.30pm, including live music, he said he didn’t do that. “Pubs are noisy places and we put a lot of effort into getting the quietest unit possible,” he added.

Simon Bull with the cooling unit | The News

Mr Bull said he had missed the deadline in applying to speak at the planning meeting and didn’t want to spend another £100 on staff to go to a meeting where he believed he would have no impact. He had read the officer’s report which he said seemed very negative and he didn’t think he could make a difference by appearing at the meeting so he hoped common sense would prevail.

“As you can tell I am very emotive about this,” he told The News. “It keeps me up at night. We didn’t get any of our regulars to write letters of support because we thought there’s no need – just bogging the council down with unnecessary administration.”

He said he couldn’t put the unit back where it was initially, in the front door cavity, because it was deemed a fire hazard and there was no other suitable place for it to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sound cover which could be used to satisfy planners and see planning permission granted was £4,500 plus VAT, he said adding that had he applied for planning before it was installed he wouldn’t be in this position because the manufacturing documentation says it is 29 decibels and “considered to be quieter than a whispered conversation”.

The unit was being used to keep the beer cool | The News

While the council said its decision won’t require the pub to immediately shut as there is the chance to resolve the problems or appeal before enforcement action, he said he’s got to a point now that he doesn’t know what to do or what is going to happen and is waiting for the council.

He said the council says it supports the night time economy but I haven’t got any more money or energy to throw at this. He cited four or five pubs that have closed in Stokes Road.

Mr Bull said he took over in December 2022, spent a couple of months cleaning and has tried to keep the character, “charm” of the building. He has not decorated because the rest of the building is being renovated, and being made weatherproof with new windows and a roof.

He said: “We serve five real ales on handpull so have probably the largest selection of cask ales in Gosport, an independent pub.”