The new landlord of a country pub is looking forwarding to making his mark and bringing it closer to its village roots.

Michael Pullinger has taken over Samuel's Rest in Upper Church Road, Shedfield. | Sarah Standing

Mike Pullinger is the new landlord of The Samuel’s Rest in Shedfield, a pub that knows well having lived locally all his life. While it is only five weeks into his stewardship the early signs are positive with locals backing him as he reconnects the pub with its history and unique relationship with a French sport.

This is not Mike’s first foray into running pubs having been in charge of The Barleycorn Inn in Bishop’s Waltham and The Pelham Arms in Chichester Road, Portsmouth, for several years. He has a clear idea of the direction he wants to take the pub.

Mike said: “We want to turn this into more of a local village pub that does good food. We are going to get TNT Sports and Sky Sports in, we have a pool table and already have two pool teams sorted out, and we have darts here as well. The locals are backing the pub 100 per cent.”

One of the first decisions they made was to overhaul the menu as they put fresh ideas in to improve the food service. Mike said: “We have released a new menu, the old landlord had a menu which was successful but we wanted to put our own ideas in.

“We have two fantastic chefs and we are giving it a good go and its going well. We do a range of food, from lasagne right the way through to spare ribs. We are going to start putting steak nights on, all classic pub food.”

One of the first changes made to The Samuel's Rest is bringing in a new menu with the help of Jemma Sutton, chef, and Stuart Colborne, head chef. | Sarah Standing

The pub is in a great location tucked away in a small village. Outside the front there is recreational field for football and cricket, while it is also surrounded by countryside. Our interview is interrupted as two horse riders saunter past about their business.

One of the other changes Mike has made since he came through the door is bring back a group which is a rich part of the history of the pub. Mike said: “On the other side of the road you have the petanque course. This is the pub that founded the British Petanque Association. There is also football played across the road in the winter and cricket in the summer and it’s very lively over there.”

Petanque, also known as boules, is a sport commonplace in town centres and villages across France. It is similar to bowling but with a smaller metal ball thrown under arm rather that rolled.

Part of the pubs unique character was the petanque team who have now returned. Mike said: “The petanque team are coming back, the previous owner didn't want them here for whatever reason but they are coming back. We are hoping, if we can get funding, to get the petanque course in the back re-done so they can make this their home again.

“At the moment they play at the recreation ground behind us but we would like to get them back. They have come back to the pub for food and drinks though and they have their meetings here.”

There are more changes afoot and Mike has a message for those that have never visited or not been for a while. He said: “Come and give us a try. It’s a different pub now, under new ownership, and we are going to do our best to make it a better pub.”

Watch the video embedded in the article for the full interview.