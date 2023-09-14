Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a social media post addressing its dedicated customers, The Tea Party – at 114 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent – announced it will shut its doors for the final time in “the near future.”

Owner Stephanie Fitzgerald said she was left with no choice after finding out that her rent will increase by more than 55 per cent within the next two weeks, which has pushed the businesses to breaking point, alongside other rising business costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tea Party will be forced to close due to rising costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie, who celebrated 10 years of serving afternoon tea and more on Friday, August 18, expressed her gratitude to her customers and staff who have given invaluable support over the years.

Writing on Facebook, Stephanie said: “I want to thank all my team as they are like a family and have worked so hard and been so loyal . To my past employees Sarah, Emily , Alex , Hollie Suzette and Emma and too many to name you will always be in my heart and to my sister Lauren and my son Alex who have been my rocks.”

She added that she “couldn’t have done it without” the help she has recieved.

The post was met with more than 1,000 reactions and 600 messages of support, with customers expressing their sorrow.

Staff at The Tea Party celebrating the business' 10th anniversary last month.

NOW READ: Tangier Road Butchers which was saved by Ant Middleton last year to close due to retirement and ill health

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers are invited to come and show their support this weekend. The Tea Party will open on Sunday, September 17 – outside of its usual hours – serving cocktails and brunch.