Portsmouth's city centre has welcomed the addition of Baja Mexicali restaurant

A brand new restaurant has come to Portsmouth centre and it will be offering customers a combination of Mexican and Californian cuisine.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Sep 2023, 08:23 BST- 1 min read
Baja Mexicali has officially opened its doors to customers over the weekend and it is already proving to be a hit with locals.

The restaurant has a sister in Whiteley Shopping Centre and it offers a combination of Mexican and Californian food including nachos, wings, tacos and burritos.

Robert Lee, one of the owners, said: “So we already have a Baja Mexicali in Whiteley Shopping Centre but we wanted one in Portsmouth so the idea was always to find a suitable location to bring Baja to Portsmouth.

New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened at Portsmouth City Centre Pictured: Staff of Baja, MAtthew Wortley, Martin Sanz and Nick Bell at Baja, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday 13th September 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanNew Baja Mexican restaurant has opened at Portsmouth City Centre Pictured: Staff of Baja, MAtthew Wortley, Martin Sanz and Nick Bell at Baja, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday 13th September 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
New Baja Mexican restaurant has opened at Portsmouth City Centre Pictured: Staff of Baja, MAtthew Wortley, Martin Sanz and Nick Bell at Baja, Stanhope Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday 13th September 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
"Whiteley came up because we came across a great deal and we have done really well there.

"It opened softly at the weekend, we didn’t want to rush in and get overwhelmed but we wanted to get ready for the students moving in as they are moving in next week.”

The restaurant is located in Catherine House meaning that the venue will be situated underneath hundreds of flats full of students, making it a prime location to operate.

Rob added: “It has been all hands on deck getting everything ready – I have become a painter and decorator to make sure everything gets done.

"It was a bit overwhelming a few days ago but now it is really exciting.

"The menu will be identical to Baja in Whiteley but in time it will change and because we are independent, we can change what we like so we will see what the clientele wants.”

