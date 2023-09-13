Tangier Road Butchers which was saved by Ant Middleton last year to close due to retirement and ill health
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tangier Road Butchers has announced that it will be closing at the end of its working day on Saturday, September 16.
The owner, Paul Cripps, said that the reasoning behind the closure is an accumulation of things including his health which has made him want to take retirement.
The butchers faced closure last year when they were struggling with finances and Ant Middleton from SAS: Who Dares Wins offered to save them.
Paul was over the moon at the saviour but unfortunately, he cannot continue running his beloved business any longer.
He said: “The main thing is health reasons – that is the biggest thing that finally made the call, that was the moment when I said ‘yep definitely now’.
"Obviously, my health comes first before anything else and if I’m not fir and well I am not able to keep the shop open.
"I am disappointed that I couldn’t carry on in th etrade because the shop has been going for 94 years and my plan was to take it to 100 but I can’t.
“The customers are heart broken. You get to know a lot of people over the years and you get to socialise with people and build up a rapport with everyone. It has definitely upset a lot of people.”
There is also a statement that has been published on the Butcher’s website, which says: “With a heavy heart, I am closing my business due to a number of various reasons and retiring.“I am open until Saturday 16th September, 2023.“I would like to thank you all for your valued support over the years.”
The shop is owned by Paul who is intending on renting the site out to another business and there has already been some interest from other shops, but nothing has progressed as of yet.