The 27-year-old worked in studios until 2021 when she decided that she wanted to break free from working as an employee and set something up for herself.

Little Lily Photography was created in March 2021. Christy battled through the multiple lockdowns and has now secured her dream property.

Christy Evans will be opening up a studio for her photography business, Little Lily Photography, which she started up in lock down. Pictured: Christy and her daughter

Up until now, Christy has been doing shoots with her clients outside but the British weather made her want to find a permanent space to operate and after nearly two years of searching, she has finally found it.

The new site will be in Petersfield and she said that although she wanted to stay as local as possible, she struggled to find something that she liked and could afford.

She said: ‘The first year was very difficult, I had a much better year last year and I was fully booked all through the summer and spring months which was gave me more confidence and is reassuring for when I open the studio.

‘I have just got the keys, I am going to be hoping to open up at the end of the month and I will take the next couple of weeks to get everything ready.

‘I am really excited, I was so nervous for the first 12 weeks when I was waiting for the keys but everyone seems excited to come and have a studio session with me. There are still nerves but I am trying to push them aside and focus on everything else instead.’

Her photography focuses on families, newborns and motherhood and as a parent herself, she says she understands the bond between children and mothers and fathers.

The studio will be near Petersfield High Street and Christy is going to be creating a warm and cosy environment using natural light.