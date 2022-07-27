A music networking event, The Play Book, is taking place next month to help show how musicians can make their lyrical passion a full-time job.

LMSUK is a social media marketing agency that is designed to specifically connect audiences, drive musicians and generate growth for the next generation of upcoming artists that are trying to make it big in the industry.

The agency was founded after Josh Robinson realised that there is a lack of help from within the industry for professional artists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Robinson, founder of LMSUK

Josh said: I decided to do the event, one to teach musicians, two, to get the right people in the room with them and three, bringing that community together.’

Last year, Josh received an award at The News Business Excellence Awards, being named Young Entrepreneur of the Year after his company had grown successfully since it was established in February 2016.

The networking event will take place on August 22 between 5pm and 7pm at the University of Portsmouth’s Future Technology Centre on the top floor which the university have offered to Josh free of charge.

The Play Book

The Play Book will welcome some big faces in the music world including Jeff Powell from Big Hug Management, Adrian Norman, CEO of Orean Music Ltd and Matt Hanner from Runway.

Josh, 24, said that they have had ‘amazing interest’ in the event from their current clients and are excited to welcome everyone.

The evening is going to hold a workshop to demonstrate digital marketing skills and how to get people’s creations into the world.

The networking event will help people forge contacts, learn from the LMSUK presentation and meet industry experts who have real experience in the music world.

There will also be sponsors attending the event including Express FM and Portsmouth Guildhall who will be able to create contacts with the musicians.

Food and drinks will also be available upon arrival for everyone to enjoy.